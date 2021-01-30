IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
india news

After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi

  • The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Indian authorities’ investigation into the bomb blast near Israel’s embassy in New Delhi earlier in the evening, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted.

The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm, around the same time that President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony less than 2 km away.

The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.

An Israeli diplomat on her way to pick her children from school was grievously injured in a bomb blast back in 2012. India was able to identify four Iranian nationals as the prime suspects and sent a team to Tehran to trace them. But they could not be arrested. An Indian journalist was arrested for helping the bombers.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar phoned his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, with a bunch of assurances, pledging that New Delhi would spare no effort to trace the culprits. “We take this very seriously,” Jaishankar said.

Similar assurances were extended at different levels. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla spoke with his counterpart Alon Ushpitz, secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, who oversees relations with West Asia, spoke to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval dialled his counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Also Read: Will spare no effort, India promises Israel after blast near embassy

PM Netanyahu’s office said NSA Doval updated Meir Ben-Shabbat and through him, PM Netanyahu on the efforts made by India to investigate the explosion.

“PM Netanyahu asked to inform India's PM @narendramodi that Israel has full confidence in the Indian authorities' investigation and in their ability to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India,” Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister’s spokesperson to the Arab media, tweeted. He said it was agreed that contacts will continue on all channels and that there will be full cooperation between the two countries.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Indian authorities’ investigation into the bomb blast near Israel’s embassy in New Delhi earlier in the evening, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted.

The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm, around the same time that President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony less than 2 km away.

The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.

An Israeli diplomat on her way to pick her children from school was grievously injured in a bomb blast back in 2012. India was able to identify four Iranian nationals as the prime suspects and sent a team to Tehran too. But they could not be arrested. An Indian journalist was arrested for helping the bombers.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar phoned his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, with a bunch of assurances, pledging that New Delhi would spare no effort to trace the culprits. “We take this very seriously,” Jaishankar said.

Similar assurances were extended at different levels. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla spoke with his counterpart Alon Ushpitz, secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, who oversees relations with West Asia, spoke to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval dialled his counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

PM Netanyahu’s office said NSA Doval updated Meir Ben-Shabbat and through him, PM Netanyahu on the efforts made by India to investigate the explosion.

“PM Netanyahu asked to inform India's PM @narendramodi that Israel has full confidence in the Indian authorities' investigation and in their ability to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India,” Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister’s spokesperson to the Arab media, tweeted. He said it was agreed that contacts will continue on all channels and that there will be full cooperation between the two countries.

The Delhi Police had initially suggested that the explosion could be “a mischievous attempt to create a sensation”. But later, officials acknowledged that the explosion was being treated as a “terrorist attack”.

Investigations revealed that the bomb had been thrown near the embassy from a moving car. Investigators, who wished not to be named, said the explosive recovered from the spot was suspected to be ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, with small ball bearings as shrapnels.

An envelope was also found near the blast site in which the attackers are suspected to have left a message for the embassy.

In a video message released later, the Israeli ambassador Ron Malka referred to the multiple levels at which the two sides have been in touch.

“We get full cooperation and support from the local police, from the Indian authorities, the ministry of external affairs, the secretary of external affairs, the NSA – they all called their counterparts in Israel, offered their support,” Malka said, underlining that the explosion had taken place “when we mark 29 years [of] the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel pm netanyahu prime minister narendra modi benjamin netanyahu
app
Close
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
india news

After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
india news

'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Meerut: Farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh poured into the Government Inter College (GIC) grounds in Muzaffarnagar on Friday in a show of strength after a government crackdown on protests against three agriculture laws led the region’s most prominent farm leader, Rakesh Tikait, to issue an emotional appeal for support
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait, to whom the Delhi Police issued a notice asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26, is himself a former Delhi Police constable
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:04 AM IST
: A particular mutation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is established to lower the efficacy for vaccines, the results announced by Novavax on Thursday and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Friday showed, reinforcing concerns that the inoculations may need to be updated to fight these new variants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Two more developers of coronavirus vaccines announced on Friday that their doses were effective in preventing Covid-19, adding to the world’s arsenal to fight the pandemic with at least one of them – Novavax – likely to be widely available in India by the summer if all goes to plan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister was referring to the 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
india news

India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala((File photo))
VK Sasikala((File photo))
india news

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
india news

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 PM IST
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of the education department, especially teachers, played a huge role in containing the pandemic through their on-field work, including maintenance of containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
india news

‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
india news

Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian projected an 11% growth for 2021-22, aided by V-shaped recovery and a 7.7% contraction for the current year. It also projects a lower 6.8% growth in 2022-23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
india news

New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chidambaram also pointed out the "best decision" of the Centre. "The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey." he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP