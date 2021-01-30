After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Indian authorities’ investigation into the bomb blast near Israel’s embassy in New Delhi earlier in the evening, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted.
The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm, around the same time that President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony less than 2 km away.
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.
An Israeli diplomat on her way to pick her children from school was grievously injured in a bomb blast back in 2012. India was able to identify four Iranian nationals as the prime suspects and sent a team to Tehran to trace them. But they could not be arrested. An Indian journalist was arrested for helping the bombers.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar phoned his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, with a bunch of assurances, pledging that New Delhi would spare no effort to trace the culprits. “We take this very seriously,” Jaishankar said.
Similar assurances were extended at different levels. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla spoke with his counterpart Alon Ushpitz, secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, who oversees relations with West Asia, spoke to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval dialled his counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.
Also Read: Will spare no effort, India promises Israel after blast near embassy
PM Netanyahu’s office said NSA Doval updated Meir Ben-Shabbat and through him, PM Netanyahu on the efforts made by India to investigate the explosion.
“PM Netanyahu asked to inform India's PM @narendramodi that Israel has full confidence in the Indian authorities' investigation and in their ability to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India,” Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister’s spokesperson to the Arab media, tweeted. He said it was agreed that contacts will continue on all channels and that there will be full cooperation between the two countries.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Indian authorities’ investigation into the bomb blast near Israel’s embassy in New Delhi earlier in the evening, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted.
The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm, around the same time that President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony less than 2 km away.
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.
An Israeli diplomat on her way to pick her children from school was grievously injured in a bomb blast back in 2012. India was able to identify four Iranian nationals as the prime suspects and sent a team to Tehran too. But they could not be arrested. An Indian journalist was arrested for helping the bombers.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar phoned his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, with a bunch of assurances, pledging that New Delhi would spare no effort to trace the culprits. “We take this very seriously,” Jaishankar said.
Similar assurances were extended at different levels. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla spoke with his counterpart Alon Ushpitz, secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya, who oversees relations with West Asia, spoke to Israeli ambassador Ron Malka and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval dialled his counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.
PM Netanyahu’s office said NSA Doval updated Meir Ben-Shabbat and through him, PM Netanyahu on the efforts made by India to investigate the explosion.
“PM Netanyahu asked to inform India's PM @narendramodi that Israel has full confidence in the Indian authorities' investigation and in their ability to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in India,” Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister’s spokesperson to the Arab media, tweeted. He said it was agreed that contacts will continue on all channels and that there will be full cooperation between the two countries.
The Delhi Police had initially suggested that the explosion could be “a mischievous attempt to create a sensation”. But later, officials acknowledged that the explosion was being treated as a “terrorist attack”.
Investigations revealed that the bomb had been thrown near the embassy from a moving car. Investigators, who wished not to be named, said the explosive recovered from the spot was suspected to be ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, with small ball bearings as shrapnels.
An envelope was also found near the blast site in which the attackers are suspected to have left a message for the embassy.
In a video message released later, the Israeli ambassador Ron Malka referred to the multiple levels at which the two sides have been in touch.
“We get full cooperation and support from the local police, from the Indian authorities, the ministry of external affairs, the secretary of external affairs, the NSA – they all called their counterparts in Israel, offered their support,” Malka said, underlining that the explosion had taken place “when we mark 29 years [of] the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sars-Cov-2 virus mutation worry grows for vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister was referring to the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
- Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken
- This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return
- The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox