Jaipur: 5 labourers charred to death after boiler explosion in chemical factory

At least five labourers were charred to death while two others critically injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical factory in Jaipur’s Bassi on Saturday evening, said officials familiar with the matter. Police said around nine fire engines reached the spot and the fire was taken under control after three hours. (Representative Image)

“The incident took place when all the seven labourers were working. Five of them died on the spot. The two injured have been referred to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital,” said Bassi assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mukesh Chaudhary.

The ACP, a team of the local police station, and Jaipur collector Prakash Rajpurohit immediately reached the spot.

According to officials, around nine fire engines reached the spot to extinguish the fire. “The fire was taken under control after three hours,” said the ACP.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnalal Gurjar, Manohar, Gokul Harijan, and Hiralal. The two injured have been identified as Manohar Gurjar and Kaluram.

“Manohar sustained about 95% burn injuries and has been admitted in ICU in a critical condition while Kaluram has 65% burn,” said Dr Rakesh Jain, the principal of the SMS burn ward.

Meanwhile, the ACP said, “We are probing how the boiler exploded and why the fire extinguisher system was not in place properly. The owner of the factory is also absconding. Further investigation is underway.”

The families of the deceased have demanded compensation and jobs to the kin.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. “The death of civilians due to fire accident in the chemical factory in Bassi near Jaipur is extremely disheartening. The officers concerned were instructed to immediately reach the spot and conduct relief and rescue work expeditiously and provide all possible help to the affected people. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote on X.