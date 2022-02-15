Jaipur: Four cops among five dead in accident on NH, CM Gehlot condoles deaths

Five persons, including four policemen from Gujarat, died in an accident on Monday in the Bhabru area of Jaipur while carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat. The accident came to light on Tuesday after chief minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The accident took place in the Bhabru area in the city near Nijhar Mor on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, police said.

“The news about a Gujarat Police vehicle carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur, in which five persons, including four policemen died, is saddening. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, may God bless them and may the souls of the departed rest in peace,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

According to the police report, a few personnel on duty were escorting an accused from Delhi to Gujarat when their vehicle met with a road accident, killing all of them.

The deceased included accused Saeen alias Munna, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, along with head constable Mansukh Bhai and constables Irfan Pathan, Bheeka Mukhera and Shakri Singh Gohel.