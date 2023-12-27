Jaipur: Man who ran over woman with SUV after altercation in pub arrested

The Jaipur police on Wednesday held a man who ran over a 19-year-old woman and her 28-year-old male friend with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday morning, said a police official familiar with the matter. The Jaipur police said they arrested the accused identified as Mangesh when he was planning to flee with the help of a friend. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (East) Gyan Chand Yadav said, “The accused identified as Mangesh planned to flee Suratgarh with the help of a friend Jitendra. We arrested Mangesh while Jitendra was detained for further investigation.”

According to police, Uma Suthar died while her friend Rajkumar was severely injured when Mangesh hit them with his SUV after a heated exchange in a pub in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle area early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the FIR lodged by the injured victim Rajkumar, he and Uma on Monday night went to a pub on the SL Marg. Rajkumar is also a partner in that restaurant -cum-bar.

After inspecting some construction work on the rooftop, Rajkumar and Uma returned to the restaurant to have dinner around 2 am.

“The accused and the victims were common friends. When Mangesh passed a few comments towards Uma, they all sat together and had a conversation. However, Mangesh tried to touch Uma following which the two left the restaurant around 5am with a cab booked by Uma,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them in front of the pub. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, the FIR said.

The restaurant staff rushed them both to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries, while Rajkumar is still under treatment, police said.

A case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused.

Yadav said, “After fleeing the spot, Mangesh went to Jitendra’s house from where they took another cab and reached Mansarovar. Mangesh booked a cab from there planning to flee.”

However, police detained Jitendra by the time and learnt about Mangesh’s plan. “We created a pressure on Mangesh’s parents and forced him to come back to Jaipur from where we arrested him on Wednesday afternoon,” said the DCP.

Police have also seized the SUV and ₹9 lakh cash from the car. “We are questioning Jitendra and Mangesh’s gril firend Rinki following which necessary action will be taken against them,” the DCP added.