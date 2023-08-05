Rajasthan: ACB nabs Jaipur Heritage mayor’s husband, 2 others for taking bribe

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Sushil Gurjar, the husband of the Jaipur Municipality Corporation- Heritage (JMC-H) mayor Munesh Gurjar, with his two middlemen for allegedly accepting a Rs.2 lakh bribe from a person for issuing a land lease. Rajasthan ACB raids husband of Jaipur Municipality Corporation- Heritage (JMC-H) mayor Munesh Gurjar (Twitter Photo)

ACB additional director general (ADG) Hemant Priyadarshy said that the ACB received a complaint through the Jaipur special investigation wing (SIW) that Sushil was constantly demanding a bribe for issuing the lease through his middlemen Narayan Singh and Anil Dube.

“Based on the complaint, an ACB team on Friday under the supervision of deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Randheer Singh laid a trap in which Narayan Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the Rs.2 lakh bribe from the complainer. Sushil Gurjar and Anil Dube were also held for their alleged involvement in the matter,” said Priyadarshy.

The ACB team also conducted a raid in the residences of the accused on Friday night and seized over Rs.40 lakh cash and the file of the complainer’s lease from Sushil’s house. They also seized around Rs.8 lakh cash from Narayan Singh’s residence.

“The accused are being interrogated as per DIGP Singh’s direction. We are also in the process of searching their houses in different locations. A case was also filed under the relevant sections of the Prevention of the Corruption Act against the accused,” the ACB said in a statement.

The three accused will be produced in court on Saturday, said people familiar with the development.

“No matter whether it’s the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress- our government will never tolerate such corruption by any public representative,” said state food and civil supplies minister Paratp Singh Khachariyawas.

