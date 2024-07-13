Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 34.27 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 32.61 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 35.43 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 35.26 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 33.92 °C Heavy intensity rain July 19, 2024 28.94 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 33.72 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 13, 2024, is 33.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 36.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.64 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 25.62 °C and 36.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

