Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 21, 2024, is 35.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 36.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.01 °C and 37.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 36.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|36.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|32.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|32.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|30.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|32.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|26.98 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
