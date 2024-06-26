Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 36.22 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 31.34 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 32.83 °C Heavy intensity rain June 30, 2024 31.34 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 33.26 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 31.09 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 24.7 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 26, 2024, is 32.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.62 °C and 36.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.79 °C and 39.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between 28.62 °C and 36.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.