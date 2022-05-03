Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jodhpur clashes: Minister says over 50 arrested, no time for blame game

Condemning the violence that took place on Eid coinciding with celebrations of Parshuram Jayati and Akha Teej, minister Rajendra Yadav said patience was needed and it was no time for blame game.
Police take away a miscreant after clashes broke out between two communities on Eid-ul-Fitr, in the Jalori Gate area, Jodhpur, Tuesday (PTI)
Updated on May 03, 2022 08:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said on Tuesday more than 50 arrests had been made in connection with communal clashes that broke out in Jodhpur earlier in the day. Condemning the violence that took place on Eid that coincided with celebrations of Parshuram Jayati and Akha Teej, the minister said patience was needed and it was no time for blame game.

Amid Opposition allegations of administration not doing enough, Yadav said action would be taken if any negligence came to light.

“More than 50 people have been arrested. If some negligence by the administration is found, strict action will be taken,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read | ‘Stay indoors’: Jodhpur Police appeals as curfew imposed amid tensions on Eid

“The kind of incident that took place on Parshuram Jayanti, Akha Teej and Eid is shameful. We inspected the spots wherever the incident occurred, wherever the motorcycles were set ablaze. Patience is needed, no time for blame game,” he further said.

Communal tensions broke out in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur, also the hometown of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, hours before Eid celebrations began for the day. 

The authorities imposed curfew in parts of the city and suspended mobile internet services to bring the situation under control and check the spread of rumours.

The Jodhpur deputy commissioner of police said the curfew would remain in place till May 4 midnight.

 

