Major bureaucratic reshuffle: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan state government on Monday transferred 29 IAS and 16 IPS officers, including six collectors and three superintendents of police.

Prakash Rajpurohit is appointed as the new collector of Jaipur; Jitendra Kumar Soni of Alwar; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Dholpur; Tina Dabi of Jaisalmer; Ravindra Goswami of Bundi and Inderjeet Yadav of Dungarpur.

Veena Pradhan, Managing Director Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd is appointed as the Commissioner of departmental inquiries; while home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.

Dr Pratibha Singh is transferred to Director, Panchayati Raj; and Vijay Pal Singh as MD Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.

In the IPS transfer list, Anil Kumar has been appointed as the new SP of Pratapgarh; Mridul Kacchhawa of Jhunjhunu; and Sanjeev Jain of Dausa.

IPS Amrita Duhan has been made the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jodhpur (east); Vandita Rana, DCP (West), Jaipur city; and Yogesh Goyal DCP (North), Jaipur.

IPS Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as IGP, Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.

On July 1, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after visiting the aggrieved family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death, the Udaipur Inspector General of Police, HinglajDan (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar were transferred late on Thursday night.

32 IPS officers were transferred, which included SPs in 10 districts.

