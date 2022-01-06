Ayodhya div commissioner among 13 IAS officers shifted in UP

The state government on Thursday transferred 13 IAS officers, including divisional commissioner, Ayodhya division, Mahendra Prasad Agarwal, and district magistrates of five districts. Agarwal was in limelight after the state government on December 23 last year ordered a probe into the reports of bureaucrats, politicians, revenue officials and their relatives purchasing land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The district magistrates of Mau, Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia and Shahjahanpur have been shifted before the assembly election. Navdeep Rinwa, managing director, UP State Road Transport Corporation, has been appointed the divisional commissioner, Ayodhya division, while Mahendra Prasad Agarwal has been sent in the same capacity to Devipatan division.

Arun Kumar has been made the DM Mau while Rakesh Kumar Mishra is the new DM of Amethi replacing Kumar. Amrit Tripathi has been made the DM, Azamgarh, while Indra Vikram Singh has been made the DM Ballia and Umesh Pratap Singh will be the new DM of Shahjahanpur.

Likewise, Amit Singh Bansal has been sent as the special secretary, urban development and Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission. Rajesh Kumar has been made the staff officer, chief secretary, and Aditi Singh has been made the additional commissioner, trade tax.

Hari Prasad Shahi has been made the special secretary, appointment and personnel, Prerna Singh is the new chief development officer, Hapur and Laxmi N has been made joint magistrate, Kanpur.