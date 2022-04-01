Major bureaucratic reshuffle: AAP govt in Punjab transfers 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers
Chandigarh : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers and a PCS officer.
Among the IAS officers, Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal has been posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice, Sangrur DC Ramvir has been shifted as director general, employment generation and training, with additional charge of director, Punjab skill development mission, relieving Sumeet Jarangal, who also held the additional charge.
Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Vineet Kumar as Special Secretary, agriculture, with additional charge of additional managing director, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, relieving Dalwinderjit Singh, a PCS officer.
According to the orders Himanhsu Jain has been posted as additional principal secretary to the chief minister.
5 districts get new DCs
Five districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs). These include Kulwant Singh, who has been posted in Moga, replacing Harish Nayar, who now has been posted as Barnala DC. Nayar replaced Kumar Saurabh Raj, who has been posted as director, technical education and industrial training, in place of Tanu Kayshap.
Showkat Ahmad Parray has been posted as Bathinda DC, in place of Vineet Kumar, Jitendra Jorwal as Sangrur DC in place of Ramvir, and Jaspreet Singh as Mansa DC in place of Mohinder Pal.
PCS officer Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as joint secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Mandi Board) with additional charge as additional director (administration) in the office of director general of Punjab Police.
Police transfers
Among IPS officers, Harjeet Singh has been posted as Gurdaspur SSP, replacing Nanak Singh, Dhruman H Nimbale has been transferred as Muktsar SSP, replacing Sandeep Kumar Malik, Alka Meena is SSP Malerkotla, replacing Ravjot Grewal. Vivek Sheel Soni has been posted as Mohali SSP in place of Harjeet Singh, Nanak Singh SSP Patiala in place of Sandeep Garg, who has been transferred to Rupnagar, replacing Soni and Gulneet Singh Khurana (Moga) in place of Charanjit Singh.
Other SSPs who got transfer orders are Charanjit Singh (Ferozepur) in place of Narinder Bargav, Sandeep Kumar Malik (Barnala) replacing Alka Meena, Ravjot Grewal (Fatehgarh Sahib) in place of Sartaj Singh Chahal, who has been sent to Hoshiarpur replacing Nimbale, Mandeep Singh Sidhu (Sangrur) in place of Swapan Sharma, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon (Tarn Taran), replacing Khurana.
Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday. According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.
Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime. The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.
Schools in Delhi to reopen for offline-only classes from today
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, schools in the Capital will reopen solely in the offline mode from Friday, authorities said. Schools were first closed in March 2020 amid the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, and classes resumed in online mode. While schools reopened for in-person classes multiple times in the past two years, online classes were never called off.
Delhi okays Centre’s rental home plan, wants some flats exempted
After opposing it for two years, the Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre's Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme, which is aimed at providing housing to migrant urban poor at affordable rentals, according to senior Delhi government officials. The Delhi government has been opposing it saying that the scheme will not be successful in the national capital. For the balance 9,104 flats, DUSIB has taken relocation charges from various agencies and beneficiaries.
ED raids house of lawyer-activist Satish Uikey
A team of the Enforcement Directorate raided the house of Nagpur-based lawyer-cum-RTI-activist Satish Uikey on Thursday morning. Uikey is also the counsel of state Congress chief Nana Patole, who sought a fresh probe into the death of justice BH Loya (who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case). About 10 ED officials, along with a dozen armed Central Reserve Police Force jawans, went to Uikey's Parvati Nagar residence around 5 am.
