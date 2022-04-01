Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Major bureaucratic reshuffle: AAP govt in Punjab transfers 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers
Among the IAS officers, Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal has been posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice, Sangrur DC Ramvir has been shifted as director general, employment generation and training, with additional charge of director, Punjab skill development mission, relieving Sumeet Jarangal, who also held the additional charge
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers and a PCS officer.
Published on Apr 01, 2022
Among the IAS officers, Mansa deputy commissioner Mohinder Pal has been posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice, Sangrur DC Ramvir has been shifted as director general, employment generation and training, with additional charge of director, Punjab skill development mission, relieving Sumeet Jarangal, who also held the additional charge.

Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Vineet Kumar as Special Secretary, agriculture, with additional charge of additional managing director, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, relieving Dalwinderjit Singh, a PCS officer.

According to the orders Himanhsu Jain has been posted as additional principal secretary to the chief minister.

5 districts get new DCs

Five districts got new deputy commissioners (DCs). These include Kulwant Singh, who has been posted in Moga, replacing Harish Nayar, who now has been posted as Barnala DC. Nayar replaced Kumar Saurabh Raj, who has been posted as director, technical education and industrial training, in place of Tanu Kayshap.

Showkat Ahmad Parray has been posted as Bathinda DC, in place of Vineet Kumar, Jitendra Jorwal as Sangrur DC in place of Ramvir, and Jaspreet Singh as Mansa DC in place of Mohinder Pal.

PCS officer Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as joint secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Mandi Board) with additional charge as additional director (administration) in the office of director general of Punjab Police.

Police transfers

Among IPS officers, Harjeet Singh has been posted as Gurdaspur SSP, replacing Nanak Singh, Dhruman H Nimbale has been transferred as Muktsar SSP, replacing Sandeep Kumar Malik, Alka Meena is SSP Malerkotla, replacing Ravjot Grewal. Vivek Sheel Soni has been posted as Mohali SSP in place of Harjeet Singh, Nanak Singh SSP Patiala in place of Sandeep Garg, who has been transferred to Rupnagar, replacing Soni and Gulneet Singh Khurana (Moga) in place of Charanjit Singh.

Other SSPs who got transfer orders are Charanjit Singh (Ferozepur) in place of Narinder Bargav, Sandeep Kumar Malik (Barnala) replacing Alka Meena, Ravjot Grewal (Fatehgarh Sahib) in place of Sartaj Singh Chahal, who has been sent to Hoshiarpur replacing Nimbale, Mandeep Singh Sidhu (Sangrur) in place of Swapan Sharma, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon (Tarn Taran), replacing Khurana.

