Man strangles wife, 2 kids to death, then dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police

A 53-year-old farmer allegedly strangled his wife and two minor children to death before dying by suicide in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of all four family members were found inside a farmhouse on Tuesday morning. (Representative file photo)

The bodies of all four family members were found inside a farmhouse on Tuesday morning.

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When police reached the spot, the farmer was found dead, while the bodies of his wife and two children were lying inside the room.

Dechu station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the man first strangled his wife and the two children before dying by suicide.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine the scene and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

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The bodies have been shifted to the local hospital mortuary, where a medical board will conduct the post-mortem examinations.

While the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide, investigators are also examining the possibility of a collective suicide until the post-mortem reports are out.

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