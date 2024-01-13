close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Minor allegedly abducted, raped by distant relatives in Jaipur; two detained

Minor allegedly abducted, raped by distant relatives in Jaipur; two detained

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 05:46 PM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night. The accused abducted the girl from near her house when she was taking a walk

Jaipur: A 14-year-old minor was allegedly abducted and raped by two distant relatives in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Saturday, adding they have the two accused in connection.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night. The accused abducted the girl from near her house when she was taking a walk.

“The two arrived on a two-wheeler and forcibly made her sit with them. Later, they took her to their residence and made her consume alcohol before raping her,” said Anup Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), quoting the first information report.

Police said a complaint in this regard was filed by the girl and her father on the same night. According to the complaint, while one man raped her, the other assisted him in abduction.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the two persons under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, said police.

DSP Singh said the girl’s medical examination was conducted. “We are questioning the accused. The arrest will be made once we get the report. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

