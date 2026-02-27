Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday announced in the Rajasthan Assembly that the state's renowned hill station, Mount Abu, will be renamed to "Abu Raj". Mount Abu to be renamed 'Abu Raj', Rajasthan CM announces in assembly

Sharma, replying to the debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, also declared that Jahazpur would be renamed to Yagyapur and Kama to Kamvan.

"We are committed not only to development but also to the preservation of our heritage. Considering public sentiment, I announce that Mount Abu will be renamed Abu Raj, Jahazpur as Yagyapur and Kama as Kamvan," he told the legislators.

Following a debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, it was passed in the House by voice vote.

The chief minister also announced an increase in government recruitments for the coming year. The state government had earlier issued a calendar for recruitment exams for one lakh posts in 2026. It would now be increased to 1.25 lakh, Sharma said.

Sharma said, "The results of our welfare policies and economic reforms are clearly visible today. The state's economy is moving ahead rapidly. In 2026-27, Rajasthan's GSDP is estimated to be around ₹21,52,100 crore, which reflects a growth of 41 per cent compared to 2023-24."

"This is a double-engine government. We achieve the targets we set. If the policy is right, intentions are clear and direction is firm, the state can progress rapidly."

Referring to the increase in the size of the budget, Sharma said this was proof that the state now has more resources, which will help create more schemes for farmers, provide opportunities to youth, make greater provisions for women empowerment and ensure higher allocations for the poor.

"Our government has a clear resolve strong economy for development. Unless revenue income increases, we cannot achieve major goals such as roads, schools, hospitals, irrigation projects and employment for youth. Therefore, we have made concrete and planned efforts to increase revenue," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.