NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, to meet victim’s family soon
JAIPUR: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, NCW said in a statement on Tuesday.
Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of police (SP) Rajkumar Gupta.
A team led by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit the crime scene on Thursday and will also meet the police officials and the family of the victim, the NCW statement said.
“The National Commission for Women has come across several articles regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of women at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the accused, after murdering her, dumped the body of the victim in a well. The police have so far managed to arrest only one accused. The commission has taken serious note of the heinous crime,” it added.
Police officer Rajkumar Gupta said the woman, who lived in Jaipur with her family, was allegedly walking towards her house when she was spotted.
Police said they went to her parents’ house in Dausa on Sunday morning. The accused reportedly offered to drop her at home. The accused instead of taking her to the village, took her to an isolated place and raped her. Thereafter they murdered and threw her in a well, the SP said.
The victim was a mother of two children, and her husband works in a private firm.
Police said when she did not reach home, her parents registered a missing complaint with Ramgarh Pachawara police station in Dausa on Sunday evening. The body was recovered in the early hours on Monday.
Two of the accused have been arrested. During interrogation, the accused claimed that three more were involved in the act, a claim that the police are still cross-checking. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, Gupta said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Satish Poonia also constituted a five-member team, headed by deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, to visit Dausa and submit a factual report.
Leader of opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria tweeted, “When will this brutality stop in the state, the government is sleeping, and the criminals are not afraid of law and order?”
Two flee with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Sector-55 house
Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday. Anuradha Chaudhary (36) said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.
Health dept puts Lucknow at 13th spot due to improved health services
The latest rankings of UP health department for the month of March places the state capital in the 13th place against the 51st position it had in February. The advancement from 51st position to 13th in a month shows that health infrastructure has improved considerably in Lucknow. According to health officials, there are nine Rural Community Health Centres in Lucknow. There are about 30 primary health centres. There are eight urban community health centres.
SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5. Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram. The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.
As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others
The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19. Safdarjung is rarely Delhi's hottest location. This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well.
Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station
The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.
