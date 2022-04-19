Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported.

Gehlot said, "In some places, including Delhi, cases of Covid have increased in the past. The positivity rate in Delhi has exceeded five per cent. There is a need to take extra precautions due to the increasing cases of Covid."

In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 632 fresh infections, up by 501 from Monday's rally. The positivity rate stood at 4.42 per cent. The covid surge comes day before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is slated to hold meeting to assess the covid situation in the national capital. The meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government. 

The meeting is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and hybrid modes of offline and online teaching for school children as well.However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no need to panic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.(With PTI inputs)

