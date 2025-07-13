Jaipur: A 20-year-old student preparing for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) to get admission to any undergraduate medical course died by suicide on Saturday night in Rajasthan’s Sikar, said officials. This takes the toll of such cases to 18 this year across the state- 16 of them in Kota and one each in Sikar and Jodhpur. NEET student dies by suicide in Sikar; 18th this year in Rajasthan

According to police, the victim, a native of Rajasthan’s Balotra, took admission to a reputed coaching centre in Sikar only three days ago. “He had been staying in a hostel in the district’s Udhyog Nagar area. On Saturday, he died by suicide in his room,” said the sub inspector (SI) of Udhyog Nagar police station, Rohitansh Kumar.

“His friends knocked on the door late at night. When he did not respond, the hostel authority broke open the door and found him dead,” the SI added.

“Prima facie, he went to the coaching centre only on Friday. No suicide note was recovered. The body was sent for an autopsy. His family was also informed. Further probe is underway,” he said.

Kumar also said that officials are probing why an anti-hanging device was not installed in the room.

Amid a surge in suicide cases in Kota and Sikar, where students from all over the country arrive in huge numbers after completing Class 10 to prepare for various competitive exams — including JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG for admission to medical courses —, the state government in September 2023 issued several guidelines for hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations, including installation of spring-loaded fans in rooms “to provide students mental support and security”.

