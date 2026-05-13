Jaipur/Gurugram, One of the accused arrested by the CBI in Jaipur in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak on Wednesday alleged that bigwigs involved in the case were being protected.

NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'

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The CBI produced the accused before a judge in Jaipur on Wednesday evening. A CBI official told reporters in front of the judge's residence that the accused were being taken to Delhi on transit remand.

When media persons attempted to speak to the accused who were in the vehicle, one of them claimed that "bigwigs were being protected while ordinary people are harassed ".

The CBI arrested five persons, including three from Jaipur, in connection with the NEET UG paper leak that has led to the cancellation of the exam in which over 22 lakh students had appeared on May 3.

Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal were arrested from Jaipur, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

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{{^usCountry}} The Rajasthan's Special Operations Group , which initiated the probe into the leak, found that the origins of a guess paper containing questions similar to those asked in the exam were traced to a student from Sikar district pursuing MBBS in Kerala who went on to share it with his friends and a hostel owner. The CBI has taken over the probe following a direction from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajasthan's Special Operations Group , which initiated the probe into the leak, found that the origins of a guess paper containing questions similar to those asked in the exam were traced to a student from Sikar district pursuing MBBS in Kerala who went on to share it with his friends and a hostel owner. The CBI has taken over the probe following a direction from the government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SOG nabbed Yash Yadav, a BAMS student and a resident of Khera village in the Farrukhnagar area, from his home, police sources said in Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SOG nabbed Yash Yadav, a BAMS student and a resident of Khera village in the Farrukhnagar area, from his home, police sources said in Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They said he is a first-year student at Manjira Devi Medical College in Uttarakhand. He lived in Sikar, where he attended coaching classes. It is believed that he came into contact with some people linked to the racket there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said he is a first-year student at Manjira Devi Medical College in Uttarakhand. He lived in Sikar, where he attended coaching classes. It is believed that he came into contact with some people linked to the racket there. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on technical input and intelligence, the SOG team raided Khera village late Monday night. Yadav was present at home at the time. He was initially questioned at home, after which the team took him to Rajasthan, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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