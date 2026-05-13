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NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'

NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur/Gurugram, One of the accused arrested by the CBI in Jaipur in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak on Wednesday alleged that bigwigs involved in the case were being protected.

NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'

The CBI produced the accused before a judge in Jaipur on Wednesday evening. A CBI official told reporters in front of the judge's residence that the accused were being taken to Delhi on transit remand.

When media persons attempted to speak to the accused who were in the vehicle, one of them claimed that "bigwigs were being protected while ordinary people are harassed ".

The CBI arrested five persons, including three from Jaipur, in connection with the NEET UG paper leak that has led to the cancellation of the exam in which over 22 lakh students had appeared on May 3.

Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal were arrested from Jaipur, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik.

Based on technical input and intelligence, the SOG team raided Khera village late Monday night. Yadav was present at home at the time. He was initially questioned at home, after which the team took him to Rajasthan, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'
Home / Cities / Jaipur / NEET-UG paper leak: Accused claims 'bigwigs being protected'
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