Nurse takes bribe to arrange ICU bed for Covid patient in Rajasthan, arrested

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, it said.
Jaipur
MAY 09, 2021
A long queue of people waiting for Covid-19 tests at SMS Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(HT photo)

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a male nurse of a private hospital here for taking a bribe for arranging an ICU bed for a Covid-19 patient at a government facility, an official statement said.

Gurjar, who was working as a nurse with Metro Mas Hospital here, had demanded 1.30 lakh from the complainant for arranging an ICU bed and other facilities at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) for a Covid-19 patient, Director General of Police, ACB, B L Soni said in the statement.

The accused had already taken 95,000 from the complainant, he said.

The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested while he was accepting the instalment of 23,000, he added.

Gurjar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a search is being conducted at his residence, Soni said.

