Nurse takes bribe to arrange ICU bed for Covid patient in Rajasthan, arrested

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a male nurse of a private hospital here for taking a bribe for arranging an ICU bed for a Covid-19 patient at a government facility, an official statement said.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, it said.

Gurjar, who was working as a nurse with Metro Mas Hospital here, had demanded ₹1.30 lakh from the complainant for arranging an ICU bed and other facilities at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) for a Covid-19 patient, Director General of Police, ACB, B L Soni said in the statement.

The accused had already taken ₹95,000 from the complainant, he said.

The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested while he was accepting the instalment of ₹23,000, he added.

Gurjar has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a search is being conducted at his residence, Soni said.

