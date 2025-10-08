One killed in LPG truck-tanker collision on Jaipur–Ajmer highway

One person was killed after a massive fire broke out on the Jaipur–Ajmer highway near Rajasthan’s Maukhampura in Dudu late Tuesday night after a chemical tanker crashed into a stationary truck loaded with LPG cylinders, triggering a series of powerful explosions. Residents said the explosions were so intense that the sound could be heard up to ten kilometres away. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the impact set the tanker’s cabin ablaze, and the flames quickly spread to the LPG cylinders on the truck. Within moments, a series of powerful blasts followed as the cylinders exploded one after another. Nearly 200 cylinders burst in succession, scattering debris and metal shells up to 500 meters away into nearby fields.

Residents said the explosions were so intense that the sound could be heard up to ten kilometres away. The blasts continued for nearly two hours before firefighters managed to bring the inferno under control after a gruelling three-hour operation. Around 12 fire tenders were deployed at the scene.

One person—the driver of the chemical tanker—was burnt alive in the blaze. The LPG truck driver, Shahrukh, narrowly escaped death.

He told reporters that the tanker driver lost control after spotting an RTO vehicle.

“To avoid the RTO, the tanker driver suddenly swerved and rammed into my parked truck near a roadside dhaba. The collision caused sparks, leading to the fire. The tanker driver tried to escape, but the flames spread rapidly, and he was trapped,” Shahrukh said.

Officials said the LPG truck was carrying about 330 cylinders. The inferno also engulfed five other vehicles parked nearby. Traffic on both sides of the busy highway was halted immediately after the explosions, and the stretch remained closed for nearly five hours. It was reopened around 5am on Wednesday.