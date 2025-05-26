Pakistan army vacated border villages during Operation Sindoor: BSF Rajasthan IG

The Pakistan army vacated villages near the Rajasthan border and deployed troops alongside Pakistan Rangers at forward positions during India’s Operation Sindoor, ML Garg, the inspector general of the Rajasthan Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF), said on Monday. BSF IG (Rajasthan) ML Garg. (HT Photo)

Although no major incidents were reported along the Rajasthan frontier since the ceasefire earlier this month, Pakistani forces continued to remain stationed at frontline posts along the International Border, Garg said.

Addressing media persons about the BSF’s operational preparedness during Operation Sindoor, IG Garg said while Pakistan evacuated its border villages, no village on the Indian side was vacated.

“We ensured security in close coordination with the local villagers without relocating them,” he said.

Garg confirmed that sectors under Rajasthan Frontier — Shri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer North, and Jaisalmer South — witnessed unusual drone activity, and 413 Pakistani drones were taken down during the four-day border conflict.

He said that Pakistan continuously attempted airspace violations using China-made missiles launched via drones, but India’s robust air defence systems thwarted every attempted strike.

“Thanks to this strong defence response, there was no civilian casualty in Rajasthan’s border areas,” he said.

Highlighting the threat posed by missile attacks, Garg said airbases are usually the first targets in such scenarios to cripple a nation’s air defence mechanism. However, since all incoming missiles were intercepted mid-air, it was not possible to confirm their intended targets.

Acknowledging the growing challenge of drone warfare, the BSF IG said, “Drone capabilities are rapidly advancing. Countries are now deploying suicide drones, surveillance drones, and even missile-firing drones. India too is quickly enhancing its drone technology across all sectors.”

He noted that while Pakistan earlier used drones primarily for smuggling drugs, the increasing use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for military aggression during Operation Sindoor was effectively countered by India’s pre-established anti-drone systems.

Garg also praised the contribution of women personnel during the operation, noting their round-the-clock deployment and exemplary service at the border.