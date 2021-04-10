IND USA
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Petrol pumps closed in Rajasthan as dealers demand rollback of VAT on fuel

  • Around 7,000 petrol pumps remained closed in the state due to the strike
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST

People faced difficulty across the state due to a one-day strike called by Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association of fuel stations on Saturday with the demand of a rollback in VAT on fuel in the state.

Around 7,000 petrol pumps remained closed in the state due to the strike.

However, fuel pumps that are company owned and company operated were open for the public.

Association president Suneet Bagai said diesel and petrol sales remained closed on the day.

“The state government increased VAT during the coronavirus pandemic and generated extra revenue. The sales volume in the state has declined by 34 per cent because the fuel prices are comparatively low in neighbouring states,” he said.

The association has already submitted a memorandum of demands and we would go on an indefinite strike from April 25 if there is no positive decision by the government, Bagai said.

