Dalit woman allegedly raped by police constable in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a police head constable in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said.

The woman further claimed that the accused forced her to drink alcohol after which he sexually assaulted her.

The incident took place on Tuesday, but the woman filed a formal complaint with the Barmer superintendent of police (SP) on Thursday.

The SP then directed the concerned police station to take further action in the case.

Confirming the incident, Nathu Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Siwana police station said a case has been lodged.

“We have received the complaint and a case is being lodged. Action will be taken accordingly”, said Singh.

Singh confirmed that the rape complaint was filed against the police head constable posted at the Siwana police station.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that around 10pm on Tuesday, she went to purchase curd from a nearby shop. At that time, the accused called her inside the shop and closed the shutter.

The woman further claimed that the accused forced her to drink alcohol after which he sexually assaulted her.

She added that the accused even threatened her with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.

The woman then narrated her ordeal to her mother after which she gave a written complaint to the authorities.

