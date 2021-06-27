Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajasthan govt to honour all freedom fighters from state
jaipur news

Quit India Movement anniversary: Rajasthan govt to honour all freedom fighters from state

In a directive, the Union home ministry had asked the state government to honour only two freedom fighters.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/PTI)

Going beyond a directive by the Centre, the Rajasthan government on Sunday said it will honour all freedom fighters in the state who made a significant contribution to the independence struggle to commemorate the Quit India Movement.

According to an official statement, the Union home ministry had asked the state government to honour only two freedom fighters. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to honour all freedom fighters in the state, the statement said.

The General Administration Department has issued instructions to honour the freedom fighters at their residence by the concerned district collector, additional district collector or sub-divisional officer in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

Last year on August 9, the Rajasthan government had honoured 29 freedom fighters in the state.

Topics
quit india movement union home ministry ashok gehlot
IND USA
