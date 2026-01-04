Kota, Authorities in Kota found themselves in a unique situation when two men laid claim to the same buffalo and her calf, and the situation was resolved only after a medical board was constituted and the animals were taken to a veterinary hospital for examination. Rajasthan: 2 men lay claim over same buffalo and calf, medical report settles dispute

According to police, Ram Lal, a resident of Narayan Vihar, reported that his buffalo and calf had gone missing about a month ago. He had been searching for them continuously until two days ago, when he spotted the animals tied in the enclosure of one Indrajit Kewat at the Ramchandrapura Margiya Basti in the same area.

Lal immediately approached Kewat and claimed that the bovines belonged to him.

However, Indrajit denied the claim, stating that he had purchased the buffalo from Badi village two years ago and that the animal was around 7 years old.

The disagreement escalated, following which both parties reached Kunhadi police station on Saturday.

"In preliminary inquiry, both sides produced arguments and attempted to establish ownership. Ram Lala asserted that the buffalo was about four to five years old and had given birth recently, while Indrajit insisted the animal was around 7-year-old.

"Since the dispute could not be resolved through mutual understanding, police decided to seek a veterinary expert opinion," Circle Inspector Koshalya, Kunhadi police station, said on Sunday.

A veterinary medical board was constituted, and the buffalo was taken to a government veterinary hospital in Kota's Mokhapada area for examination.

After examining the teeth and physical condition of the animal, the veterinary doctors concluded that the buffalo was approximately four to five years old, and not seven years as claimed by Indrajit, she said.

Based on the medical report and supporting evidence, police confirmed Lal's claim and handed over the buffalo and calf to him on Saturday late evening, she further said.

The other claimant, Inderjit, however, was not satisfied with the decision, upon which he was asked to produce evidence, but he failed, and the buffalo was finally handed over to Ramlal, the CI said.

