Rajasthan: 20 pilgrims, including 5 minors, injured in Dholpur truck collision

Around 20 people, including five minors, were injured on Wednesday when a pickup truck rammed into another from behind in Dholpur area of Rajasthan.

Representational image.

The incident took place at the NH-44 (Agra-Gwalior highway) when the pickup truck was ferrying pilgrims returning from the Giriraj tour. The people were headed to their village in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, according to the police.

“Locals alerted the police and all injured, including eight women and five minors between 5-7 years of age, were immediately admitted to the district hospital. No casualty has been reported so far,” Nihar Ganj SHO Angad Sharma said.

No one in the other truck was surprisingly hurt. “We could not trace the truck as it left despite being hit by the pickup vehicle,” an official familiar with the matter said.

No case has been filed so far by any of the victims or their family members, and further investigation is underway.

