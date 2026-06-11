Rajasthan: 23 Russell’s vipers, including 22 newborns, rescued from Udaipur village

Twenty-three highly venomous Russell’s vipers, including 22 newborn snakes and their mother, were rescued from a tube well chamber at a house in Rajasthan’s Dhikli village on Wednesday in what wildlife rescuers described as one of the rarest snake rescue operations in recent years.

The rescued snakes. (Sourced)

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The rescue was carried out by Dr Chaman Singh Chauhan, divisional president of the Wild Animal Rescue Centre and a world record holder in snake rescues, along with team member Lakshmilal Gameti.

According to Chauhan, the team received information about a snake sighting inside a tube well chamber located within a residential premises. What initially appeared to be a routine rescue operation soon turned into an extraordinary discovery.

“When we began the rescue, more snakes kept emerging from the chamber. On careful inspection, we discovered an entire family of Russell’s vipers — 22 newborns along with their mother,” Dr. Chauhan said.

The rescue team safely captured all 23 snakes and later released them into a suitable natural habitat away from human settlements.

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan said the discovery was unusual because finding such a large number of newborn Russell’s vipers together with their mother is rare. He explained that unlike many snake species, Russell’s vipers do not lay eggs but give birth to live young ones. Their breeding season typically occurs around November, while females usually give birth during June and early July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan said the discovery was unusual because finding such a large number of newborn Russell’s vipers together with their mother is rare. He explained that unlike many snake species, Russell’s vipers do not lay eggs but give birth to live young ones. Their breeding season typically occurs around November, while females usually give birth during June and early July. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation attracted dozens of villagers, who gathered at the site to witness the rare rescue. Wildlife experts cautioned residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon season, when snakes often emerge from burrows and seek shelter in cooler and damp locations around homes and agricultural structures.

Chauhan recalled a similar rescue conducted last year, when 12 cobras were rescued from a hotel in Udaipur’s Sewashram area.

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