Rajasthan: 3 killed, 1 injured in head-on motorcycle collision in Pali district
Two motorcycles collided near Pawan Vatika on the Rani–Khimel road; three riders died on the spot, while one was referred to Pali in critical condition
Published on: Feb 14, 2026 8:43 AM IST
By Vijay Mathrani
Barmer: Three people were killed and another injured after two motorcycles collided head-on on the Rani–Khimel road in Rajasthan’s Pali district on Friday night, police said.
According to police officers, the accident occurred around 8:30 pm near Pawan Vatika. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot. They said the impact was so severe that both motorcycles were completely wrecked.
One of the motorcycles was carrying Ajay Mali and Ajay Meghwal, both 21-year-old residents of Rani. They were travelling towards Falna. The other motorcycle had Prem Kumar (27) and Shravan Kumar (30), residents of Khimel, heading towards Rani, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rani police station Arun Kumar said.
All four riders were thrown onto the road after the collision. Locals informed the police and took them to Rani Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared the Kumars and Mali dead on arrival.
The fourth victim, Meghwal, is critical and was referred to Pali for advanced treatment.
Police said that a resident of Rani village, Rohit Kumar, reportedly fainted after witnessing the horrific accident.
Police have kept the bodies in the mortuary at Rani Hospital and initiated further investigation into the incident. The postmortem will be conducted on Saturday, a police officer said.