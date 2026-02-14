Rajasthan: Speeding truck hits FSL van on Jaipur–Pali highway, constable killed

Barmer: A police constable was killed late Friday night after a speeding truck hit a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) van in Rajasthan’s Pali district, police said. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on the Jaipur–Pali highway, where the team had briefly stopped near a roadside dhaba. (Representative photo)

The team was returning after collecting samples from a recent encounter site. The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on the Jaipur–Pali highway, where the team had briefly stopped near a roadside dhaba.

The deceased, constable Durgadan Charan, was a resident of Sarwadi village in Balotra, Station House Officer (SHO) of Transport Nagar Hanuvansh Singh Sisodia said. “He was posted at the police lines and was accompanying the FSL team at the time of the accident,” he added.

Police said that while other team members entered the dhaba, Durgadan was still inside the van taking out a water bottle. “As he was stepping out of the vehicle, a truck coming from the Sojat side at high speed crashed into the FSL van. Durgadan was hit in the impact and sustained severe injuries,” a police officer said.

He was taken to the Bangar Hospital by fellow policemen, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “He had suffered multiple fractures in his hands and legs, along with broken ribs and serious chest injuries,” the officer added.

According to the police, the FSL team had visited an encounter site linked to a shootout that took place late Thursday night between the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and criminals in the Khinwara police station area.

“Bhutta Ram, a 36-year-old resident of Sarnada Dangiyawas, Jodhpur, was killed in the encounter. The FSL and Pali police teams had gone to the spot on Friday evening to collect forensic samples and were returning when the accident occurred,” an officer said.

Police investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.