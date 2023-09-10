Rajasthan: 4 killed, 11 injured in bus-trailer collision in Nagaur

Four people were killed while 11 others, including a minor, were injured when a private bus they were traveling in collided with a trailer on Sunday morning near Amarpura village in Nagaur’s Sadar area of Rajasthan, a police official said.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The incident took place when the Nagaur-bound bus from Kherat carrying around 30 people had a head-on collision with a Kherat-bound trailer on the Nagaur-Ladnun highway, leading to the death of four people,” Sadar station house officer Jagdish Jatt said.

The deceased have been identified as Mangi Lal (40), Ramzaan Umardeen (22), Muhammed Hussain (41), and Sahadev Luhar (25).

Locals rushed to rescue the injured from the bus and took them to the nearby JLN hospital for treatment.

“Four of the injured, identified as Saleem Ahmed (23), Muhammed Zakeer (25), Imraan Jalal Uddin (22), and a three-year-old boy, were later referred to Bikaner for better treatment as they were critical,” the SHO said.

The police have filed an FIR under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON