Rajasthan: 4 killed, 9 injured as under-construction roof collapses in Rajsamand

At least four labourers were killed, and nine others critically injured after the roof of an under-construction community centre collapsed in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand late on Monday night, the police said. Representational image.

“The incident took place around 11pm and 13 labourers were stuck under the debris. An SDRF team immediately rushed to the spot and successfully rescued nine labourers. But four had already died by then,” Rajsamand SP Manish Tripathi said.

According to the police, the construction work at the Meghwal society was underway when the incident took place. “The roof was constructed by those same labourers three days ago. On Monday night, they went to check the progress when the mishap took place,” the SP said.

“The SDRF team arrived around 12 midnight and rescued them. The bodies of the deceased were recovered around 1 am,” Tripathi said.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwati Lal Meghwal, Shanti Lal Meghwal, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, and Kalu Lal Meghwal.

The nine injured labourers were rushed to the Rajsamand district hospital from where one was referred to Udaipur.

“The bodies have been sent for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway,” the SP added.