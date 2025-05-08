Rajasthan: 5 killed, 25 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Bundi

Five people, including a child and four women, were killed and more than 25 others sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley carrying wedding guests overturned in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Thursday, the police said. Representational image.

An 8-year-old girl was among those who died in the incident, which took place on State Highway 27 near the Gandoli-Raithal police station area.

According to Bundi district collector Akshay Godara, the wedding party was enroute from Chautra Ka Kheda village to Matunga village to attend a community event organised by the Berwa Samaj. The heavily loaded vehicle overturned as the driver attempted to swerve and avoid a motorcycle on the highway.

Bundi superintendent of police Rajendra Kumar Meena confirmed that police teams rushed to the site and rescued those trapped under the overturned trolley and took the injured to district hospital. He said some critically injured victims have been referred to a hospital in Kota for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the mortuary, and an investigation is underway.

Family members of the victims said the group had set out early in the morning to attend the community event.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his condolences and said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the severe road accident in Bundi resulting in loss of lives and injuries to several citizens.”

He added that district administration officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.