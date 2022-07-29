Rajasthan bowler who impressed Rahul Gandhi gets a call from cricket academy
In a matter of 24 hours, 16-year-old Bharat Singh’s life took a turn for good after the small-town budding cricketer made his way to the cricket academy courtesy of a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the story of Bharat who practiced and hones his bowling skills by making fishnet nets.
Impressed by the talent of the boy from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan, he then asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot to help the boy achieve his dream.
The chief minister responded to Gandhi’s request by acknowledging that he will take the matter forward and would take appropriate action for the youngster.
Soon after the CM’s tweet, sports minister Ashok Chandna replied to the tweet and assured Singh’s entry in the cricket academy in Jaipur.
“We are committed to hone the talent of this player. Soon all facilities will be made available to this child by getting him admitted in the sports academy of Jaipur,” he tweeted.
Soon after the tweets went viral, Bharat was showcasing his cricketing skills in front of Rajasthan Cricket Academy president Vaibhav Gehlot in Udaipur.
“I met the promising bowler, Bharat Singh from Mojawaton Ka Guda Village in Kumbhalgarh (Rajsamand). I called him to Udaipur to see his performance on the playing field and also met his father and encouraged this emerging talented bowler of the state,” Vaibhav tweeted.
“Rahul Gandhi also shared the video of this promising boy. To hone his talent arrangements are being made to send him to an academy in Jaipur, including a hostel”, he added.
Manoj Choudhary, a cricket coach in Udaipur, said Bharat is skillful and has potential but needs training to improve his game.
