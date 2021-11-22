Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Here’s the full list of portfolios

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allotted portfolios, a day after expanding the council of ministers on Sunday when as many as 15 Congress MLAs took the oath of office. While 11 assumed the post of cabinet ministers, four were sworn in as ministers of state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among crucial portfolios, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has retained home, finance, and IT and communication departments and BD Kalla has been given charge of education and art and culture. Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet last year, got the tourism portfolio once again.

Also read | Rajasthan cabinet rejig: CM Gehlot retains home, finance, Kalla gets edu and art

Here's a full list of portfolios allotted to ministers in the Rajasthan cabinet:

Cabinet minister with portfolios:

1) Ashok Gehlot - Finance, taxation, home and Justice, IT & communication

2) Dr BD Kalla - Education, Arts, Literature, Culture & ASI

3) Shanti Dhariwal - Local self-development, Urban development and housing, legal consultancy office, parliamentary affairs

4) Parsadilal Meena- Medical and health, medical health and services (ESI), excise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Lal Chand Kataria - Agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries

6) Pramod Bhaya - Mines and petroleum, gaupalan

7) Uday Lal Anjana - Co-operative

8) Pratap Singh Khachariawas - Food and civil supplies, consumer affairs

9) Saleh Mohammad - Minority affairs, waqf

10) Hemaram Chaudhary - Forest, environment and climate change

11) Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya - Winter resources, IGNP, water resource planning department

12) Mahesh Joshi - PHED, groundwater

13) Ramlal Jat - Revenue

14) Ramesh Meena - Panchayati Raj and rural development

15) Vidhvendra Singh - Tourism, civil aviation

16) Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa - Women and child welfare, child empowerment, planning

17) Bhajan Lal Jatav - PWD

18) Tika Ram Jully - Social justice and empowerment and jail

19) Govind Ram Meghwal - Disaster management and relief, statistics, policy planning

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

20) Shakuntala Rawat - Industry, state enterprises

Ministers of state with portfolios:

1) Arjun Singh Bamania - Tribal area development, groundwater

2) Ashok Chandna- Sports and youth affairs, policy planning

3) Bhanwar Singh Bhatti - Power (IC), water resources, IGNP

4) Rajendra Singh Yadav - Higher education, Planning (manpower), home and justice

5) Dr Subhash Garg - Technical education, Ayurveda and Indian medicines, minority affairs

6) Sukhram Bishnoi- Labour, revenue

7) Brijendra Ola - Transport and road safety

8) Muralilal Meena - Agriculture marketing, tourism, civil aviation

9) Rajendra Singh Gudha - Home guard and civil defence

10) Zahinda Khan - Science and technology, education