Rajasthan cabinet rejig: CM Gehlot retains home, finance, Kalla gets edu and art

The Rajasthan government on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of the rejigged cabinet. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot retained home, finance, and IT and communication departments, while BD Kalla got education, and art and culture.

Parsadi Lal Meena was allocated health and excise departments, Shanti Dhariwal has local self government, urban development and parliamentary affairs with him, Saleh Mohammad minority affairs.

Among other key portfolios, Brijendra Ola was allocated road transport, Bhajan Lal Jatav public works department (PWD) and Shakuntala Rawat industries.

Meanwhile, sacked from Rajasthan Cabinet last year, Vishvendra Singh was given back the tourism department, while Ramesh Meena got Panchayati Raj.

Pramod Jain Bhaya retained mines and petroleum, Lalchand Kataria agriculture and Udailal Anjana cooperative .

Hours after the Cabinet reshuffle was announced on Sunday, the chief minister said he tried to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

In a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers -- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state -- were inducted into Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon.

The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan.

Also, six MLAs, including three independents, have been appointed advisers to Gehlot. The Congress MLAs who have been appointed advisers are Jitendra Singh, Rajkumar Sharma and Danish Abrar, while independent legislators are Babu Lal Nagar, Sanyam Lodha and Ramkesh Meena.

