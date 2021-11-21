Inside the Rajasthan cabinet rejig: 5 Pilot ‘loyalists’, 6 from Gehlot camp

Rajasthan council of ministers was expanded on Sunday when as many as 15 Congress MLAs took their oaths, with 11 of them assuming the post of cabinet ministers while four were sworn in as ministers of state. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, in the presence of chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The full list of Rajasthan ministers, who took their oaths on Sunday, had earlier in the day been provided by Dotasra – who shared a list of the 15 Congress MLAs. The list was later shared by the ANI news agency on its official handle on Twitter.

A total of 15 Rajasthan leaders, including 11 cabinet ministers, to take oath as part of the state cabinet reshuffle pic.twitter.com/1crm8Rzfje — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

MLAs appointed as cabinet ministers

The 11 Rajasthan Congress MLAs who were sworn in as cabinet ministers on Sunday are:

1. Hemaram Choudhary

2. Mahendrajit Singh Malviya

3. Ramlal Jat

4. Mahesh Joshi

5. Vishvendra Singh

6. Ramesh Meena

7. Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa

8. Bhajanlal Jatav

9. Tikaram Juli

10. Govind Ram Meghwal

11. Shakuntala Rawat

MLAs sworn in as ministers of state

The four Rajasthan Congress MLAs who were sworn in as ministers of state on Sunday are:

1. Murari Lal Meena

2. Zahida Khan

3. Rajendra Singh Gudha

4. Brijendra Ola

Only three women in Rajasthan cabinet

With the induction of the new cabinet, only three women are now part of the Rajasthan council of ministers, although it is technically an upgrade from the erstwhile number of one.

Minister of state Mamata Bhupesh was promoted to a cabinet minister in the recent reshuffle. Shakuntala Rawat, a new face, has been inducted into the cabinet, while Zahida Khan was also sworn in as a minister of state.

Notably, out of the total 200 MLAs in Rajasthan, the Congress has 108, including 15 women.

5 Pilot ‘loyalists’, 6 from Gehlot camp

MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola – who are now part of the cabinet of chief minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle – are seen as Congress leader Sachin Pilot's “loyalists”. Meanwhile, six of the new ministers are seen as belonging to the Gehlot camp.