Rajasthan civic polls: Congress gets chairperson posts to 48 urban local bodies, BJP secures 37
The Congress has formed its board in 48 urban local bodies in Rajasthan while the BJP got 37 among the 90 that went to the polls for which results were declared on Sunday.
The chairperson to three urban local bodies were elected unopposed while the election was held for the remaining 87 bodies on Sunday.
Apart from the major political parties, three independent candidates -- one from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and NCP -- managed to get their candidate elected as chairperson to the urban local bodies.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated party workers for the victory.
"The result of the 90 urban local body elections in the state have shown good results. Out of a total of 90, Congress has won 50 seats with support of two independent candidates and the BJP, which was on 60 seats last time has been reduced to only 37. Many congratulations and thanks to all the Congress workers for this magnificent victory," Dotasra said in a tweet.
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party has achieved good results and people will clear all doubts in the upcoming assembly bypolls.
"Congress, which claimed to form its boards in more than 50 bodies has been restricted to fewer seats.The people has once again taught the Gehlot government a lesson after the Panchayati Raj elections.
"The people will clear the Congress party's doubt in the upcoming assembly by-elections Congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected body chairpersons," Poonia said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
- Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS extorted money from 27 corrupt cops, maintained register: ACB
- The ACB suspects that the details of corrupt police officers were recorded in a register by a policeman who was either posted at the intelligence or vigilance wing of the former SP’s office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPS officer Manish Agarwal suspended by Rajasthan govt; professes innocence
- Agrawal was arrested on Tuesday in a case of extortion racket, allegedly run by senior state government officials. Currently, he is in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
- A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday
- The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism
- According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage
- The complainant said she had met MLA Bheel in a social function held in Neemuch some years ago, after which they came closer and shared details of their 'unsatisfactory' relationship with their partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
- It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated
- Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless
- The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old
- The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested
- The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many
- Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox