Rajasthan: Class 11 student booked for allegedly raping minor girl in same school

A class 11 school student was booked for allegedly raping a minor girl from the same school, police said on Tuesday. The student is also accused of sharing explicit photos and videos of the incident on social media. (Representative file photo)

According to Sojat City deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ratanaram Dewasi, the minor girl’s family filed a complaint on Monday alleging that their daughter, a Class 9 student, was befriended by the accused senior student.

According to police, the incident took place 15-20 days back when the accused called the minor girl to a field, where he allegedly raped her. He then threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone and shared the photos and videos on social media.

Circle officer Ratanaram Dewasi said, “The accused student called the minor girl to a field about 15-20 days ago and raped her. He then threatened her not to tell anyone and shared the photos and videos of the incident on social media. We have registered the case and initiated investigations into it.”

The girl shared her ordeal to her family members after which the parents approached the Shivpura police station to lodge a formal complaint.

The minor girl’s medical examination was conducted at Bangar Hospital in Pali on Monday and an investigation has been launched.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the accused is a minor or an adult, which will be determined during the probe.

The case has been registered under relevant sections, including those related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation is underway.