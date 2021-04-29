Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, is ‘fine and asymptomatic'

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Thursday his test report for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was positive, a day after he said he was going into isolation as his wife Sunita Gehlot was found to have contracted the infection.

“I underwent testing for Covid-19 and my report has come positive. I am asymptomatic and feeling absolutely fine. I will follow all Covid-19 protocols and continue to work from isolation,” a rough translation of Gehlot’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read. Rajasthan, which is currently under a month-long curfew till May 21, on Wednesday registered an unprecedented 16,613 new Covid-19 cases and 120 related fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 563,577 including a death toll of 3,926, as per a health department bulletin.

The western state is also observing a 15-day “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada” which will be in force till May 3.

On Wednesday evening, Gehlot announced that his wife tested positive, tweeting, “My wife, Mrs. Sunita Gehlot, is Covid-19 positive but is asymptomatic. As per the protocol, she is receiving treatment in home isolation. As a precaution, I will now chair the Covid-19 review meeting with doctors and officials, which takes place daily at 8:30pm, from isolation.”

In recent days, a number of leaders from Gehlot’s party, the Congress, have tested positive for the viral disease. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior leader Anand Sharma are some of the leaders who have contracted the virus.

Gehlot's chief ministerial counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan, too, recently contracted Covid-19.