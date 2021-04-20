Rajasthan to come under curfew for a month, essential services to get exemption

Amid a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday decided to impose section 144 in the state for a month, from April 22 till May 21.

The state is already under a series of restrictions that began on Monday and will remain in force till May 3 under the ''Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight). Under the restrictions, all government offices, markets, malls, commercial establishments and workplaces will remain closed throughout the state. However, activities related to the employment of labourers, like factory and construction work are permitted.

Read more: Tomatoes for Covid-19 vaccines: It's a plan in Chhattisgarh

District administration, home department, finance department, prisons, home guards, control room and war room, civil defence, fire and emergency services, public transport, disaster management, municipal corporations; personnel related to city development works, electricity, drinking water, health and family welfare, medicines, etc are exempted from the purview of these curbs.

Medical services for pregnant women and patients, private hospitals, laboratories, and their associated personnel (with ID cards) are also exempted from the restrictions. Essential shops (milk, fruits, vegetables, etc) are allowed to function till 5pm while those selling fruits and vegetables on carts, bicycles, auto-rickshaws/mobile vans are allowed to do so till 7pm.

Read more: 'Covid-19 will peak by mid-May and then suddenly there will be a dip', predicts top doctor

The government has also allowed attendance for weddings and funerals in accordance with directions issued on April 14.

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 11,967 fresh Covid-19 cases which was the state's biggest one-day spike in infections. The state-wide tally of cases stood at 426,584, while the death toll mounted to 3,204 with 53 more fatalities recorded on Monday. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 76,641 while the total number of recoveries from the infection stood at 346,739.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON