'Jan Anushasan Pakhwada': Rajasthan announces curbs to contain Covid-19

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced a series of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the western state on Sunday witnessed its highest rise in cases so far, recording 10,514 fresh infections and 42 related deaths, according to a health department bulletin. Its infection tally now stands at 414,869 including 3,151 fatalities.

The restrictions, Gehlot announced, will come into effect on Monday and be in force till 5am on May 3. The decision to impose curbs was taken at a high-level meeting held late on Sunday, the chief minister said. “To effective control and curb the spread of Covid-19, it has been decided to prohibit various activities across the state under ‘self-discipline fortnight’,” Gehlot tweeted.

कोरोना संक्रमण पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण एवं रोकथाम के उद्देश्य से संपूर्ण प्रदेश में 19 अप्रेल से 3 मई की प्रातः 5 बजे तक जन अनुशासन पखवाड़े के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का निर्णय किया है। इस दौरान सरकारी कार्यालय, बाजार, मॉल्स तथा कार्यस्थल बंद रहेंगे। #Rajasthan

Here’s a look at what is allowed and exempted in Rajasthan for the next 15 days, as announced by CM Gehlot:

(1.) All government offices, markets, malls, commercial establishments and workplaces will remain closed. However, activities related to the employment of labourers, like factory and construction work will be allowed to continue.

(2.) To strictly implement the wearing of masks, action under the law will be taken against those not wearing masks at public places and in workplaces.

(3.) District administration, home department, finance department, prisons, home guards, control room and war room, civil defense, fire and emergency services, public transport, disaster management, municipal corporations; personnel related to city development works, electricity, drinking water, health and family welfare, medicines, etc will be exempted from the purview of these curbs.

(4.) Those who are travelling will have to show their tickets to be allowed to go to or come home from railway stations, metro stations and airports. Those coming to Rajasthan will have to show a negative report of the RT-PCR test done in the preceding 72 hours.

(5.) Medical services for pregnant women and patients, private hospitals, laboratories, and their associated personnel (with ID cards) will be exempted from the purview of the restrictions. Ration shops and daily needs shops (milk, fruits, vegetables, etc) will be allowed to function till 5pm. However, home delivery should be preferred as much as possible.

(6.) Those selling fruits and vegetables on carts, bicycles, auto-rickshaws/mobile vans can do so till 7pm. People involved in goods transport, loading, unloading etc are exempted as are dhabas and vehicle repair shops on national highways and state roads.

(7.) Those above the age of 45 who have registered for Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed to travel to vaccination centres but with registration-related documents and ID cards. Newspapers can be distributed between 4am and 8am while those working with electronic and print media can move with ID cards.

(8.) For weddings and funerals, attendance is allowed in accordance with directions issued on April 14. For pre-scheduled competitive exams, examinees can travel to their centres after showing their admit cards.

(9.) Home delivery by restaurants, confectionaries etc is allowed till 8pm. Cooking of food in Indira kitchens and distribution of food are allowed till 8pm in compliance with Covid-19 norms.

(10.) LPG, CNG, petrol pumps, petroleum and gas outlets can open till 8pm. Industrial units will have to appoint an authorised person to issue ID cards to workers to ensure their convenient movement.

(11.) District collectors, district magistrates, police commissioners etc can impose curbs locally as required or announce relaxations in locally-imposed curbs.

