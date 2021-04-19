LIVE: JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to gain speed as the ending on April 18 recorded the highest number of people infected globally. According to the John Hopkins' tally, more than 5.2 million people across the world contracted the infection in the last seven days. It was a 12 per cent increase in cases from a week earlier, throwing doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.

In the United States, authorities have administered half of Americans 18 years or older with at least one dose of vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci said, decision on how to resume the Johnson & Johnson shot will probably come by Friday.

In India, the pandemic continued to wreak havoc as the Covid-19 test positivity rate – a key indicator of the on-the-ground spread of the disease – has soared to the highest ever and has now doubled in less than two weeks.

Hong Kong is set to ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.