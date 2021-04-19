LIVE: JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19
- The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.
The outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to gain speed as the ending on April 18 recorded the highest number of people infected globally. According to the John Hopkins' tally, more than 5.2 million people across the world contracted the infection in the last seven days. It was a 12 per cent increase in cases from a week earlier, throwing doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.
In the United States, authorities have administered half of Americans 18 years or older with at least one dose of vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci said, decision on how to resume the Johnson & Johnson shot will probably come by Friday.
In India, the pandemic continued to wreak havoc as the Covid-19 test positivity rate – a key indicator of the on-the-ground spread of the disease – has soared to the highest ever and has now doubled in less than two weeks.
Hong Kong is set to ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Mumbai wears deserted look as statewide restrictions continue
-
APR 19, 2021 07:37 AM IST
JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19
Former minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA, Mewalal Choudhary, passes away due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Patna, Bihar.
-
APR 19, 2021 07:34 AM IST
China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases from 16 a day earlier
Chinese Mainland logs 11 new Covid-19 cases on April 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
Get our daily newsletter
JEE (Main) deferred, new dates to be out 15 days before exam
Kerala is severely hit by Covid-19 yet helps Goa with 20,000 litres of oxygen
Maharashtra Covid toll crosses 60k; state sees 68,631 new cases
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Thursday
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states ramp up measures to battle Covid-19
DRDO Covid facility reopens today, amid spike in cases
LIVE: JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19
- The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.