A man wearing a protective mask walks past the European Central Bank (ECB) during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany.
Live

LIVE: JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19

  • The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST

The outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to gain speed as the ending on April 18 recorded the highest number of people infected globally. According to the John Hopkins' tally, more than 5.2 million people across the world contracted the infection in the last seven days. It was a 12 per cent increase in cases from a week earlier, throwing doubt on hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.

In the United States, authorities have administered half of Americans 18 years or older with at least one dose of vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci said, decision on how to resume the Johnson & Johnson shot will probably come by Friday.

In India, the pandemic continued to wreak havoc as the Covid-19 test positivity rate – a key indicator of the on-the-ground spread of the disease – has soared to the highest ever and has now doubled in less than two weeks.

Hong Kong is set to ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.

Follow all the updates here:

  APR 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST

    Mumbai wears deserted look as statewide restrictions continue

    Image courtesy: ANI
  APR 19, 2021 07:37 AM IST

    JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19

    Former minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA, Mewalal Choudhary, passes away due to Covid-19 at a hospital in Patna, Bihar.

  APR 19, 2021 07:34 AM IST

    China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases from 16 a day earlier

    Chinese Mainland logs 11 new Covid-19 cases on April 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The revised dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the exam.(Mint representative image)
india news

JEE (Main) deferred, new dates to be out 15 days before exam

By Mint Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The decision to defer the exam was taken in the wake of several requests from both candidates and parents.
Goa health minister thanked Kerala health minister KK Shailaja for helping out with oxygen supply. (ANI Photo)
india news

Kerala is severely hit by Covid-19 yet helps Goa with 20,000 litres of oxygen

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:21 AM IST
The gesture comes at a time when shortage of oxygen has become a major concern with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, asking for ramping up its production to meet the rising demand in hospitals among the worst Covid-19 hit states including Kerala.
A health worker takes swab samples from a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai on Friday, April 16. (File photo)
india news

Maharashtra Covid toll crosses 60k; state sees 68,631 new cases

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The latest 10,000 deaths were reported in 99 days, after the 50,000-mark was crossed on January 9. Maharashtra had breached the 40,000 deaths-mark on October 10
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Thursday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The present wet spell, which started on April 14 over western Himalayan region -- Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand -- is likely to reduce significantly during the next 24 hours
Experts have called for measures to break the chain of transmission of the virus as hospitals have been overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and several states have complained of shortage of drugs and oxygen.(Reuters Photo)
india news

From Rajasthan to Delhi, states ramp up measures to battle Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Several states have come up with their own restrictions--ranging from localised lockdowns to night and weekends curfews to control the raging Covid-19 cases.
Security personnel at DRDO's Covid care centre, at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi on Sunday, April 18. (ANI)
india news

DRDO Covid facility reopens today, amid spike in cases

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:44 AM IST
The hospital -- built by DRDO in record time of 12 days with assistance from the armed forces, ministry of home affairs, ministry of health and family welfare and Tata Trust -- became operational in July 2020. It was shut in the first week of February this year after daily cases nosedived
india news

LIVE: JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary succumbs to Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • The total number of cases across the world has reached above 141 million and the death has increased to more than 3 million.
A beneficiary receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine check: Making doses count

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Over 138 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been received by states and Union territories across the country.
Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue for Covid-19 test at Patna railway station, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Patna.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maha declares 6 states including Delhi as places of sensitive origin

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
An order signed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has declared states of Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as the places of "sensitive origin".
Actor Deep Sidhu is an accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally(PTI)
india news

R-Day violence: Actor Sidhu in custody for damage to Red Fort

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Sidhu was produced before the duty magistrate in Tihar jail complex where the police sought four-day custody.
On Sunday, of the total number of 220 Kumbh returnees tested at the station, 15 were found infected.(PTI)
india news

In two days, 49 Kumbh returnees test Covid-19 positive in Gujarat

PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
All the infected persons were shifted to Covid Care Centres in Ahmedabad.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said BJP's rallies and roadshows could be potential super spreader events with their massive crowds.(PTI)
india news

AAP flays BJP for 'massive' poll rallies in West Bengal, Assam

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
They (AAP) would do well to do the job they are elected for — saving Delhi from Covid-19 — instead of seeking media space to divert attention, said Nalin Kohli, BJP spokesperson.
Children playing kho kho in a slum at Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi on Friday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Future of migrant kids uncertain amid spike

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 04:51 AM IST
There has been limited assessment of the pandemic’s wider effects on the children of migrants. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, in response to a petition filed by NGO Child Rights Trust, asked for data from all states and Union Territories on children of migrant workers.
Migrant workers and other travellers leaving the city as Covid-19 cases in the NCR region rise, at Kaushambi Bus Terminal in Ghaziabad.(Sakib Ali / HT Photo)
india news

Migrant workers treated as 'outsiders', says NHRC study

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 04:45 AM IST
The human rights body’s study has come at a time when India is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 infections and there are reports of migrant workers beginning to return home from their places of work.
Beds being prepared inside the temporary Covid care centre, at Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 04:57 AM IST
Delhi needs to aggressively vaccinate people. A little over two million people have received one dose of a vaccine and around 440,000, both doses.
