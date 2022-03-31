Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
jaipur news

Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody

Addressing a meeting of the state’s top police officials, including inspector generals of police and superintendents of police, Gehlot also asked them to ensure that policemen do not have links with criminals.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 10:11 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions. 

Addressing a meeting of the state’s top police officials, including inspector generals of police and superintendents of police, Gehlot also asked them to ensure that policemen do not have links with criminals. 

The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said. 

He urged the police officers to ensure prompt and fair action in each case, saying no person is above the law. Warning policemen against being negligent in their duty, the chief minister said it is the primary duty of the police to bring justice to victims.

 He said strict action should be ensured against hardcore criminals and organized crimes. 

RELATED STORIES

He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment. “There is no shortage of resources. Now it becomes the responsibility of the police to curb crime in the state and provide speedy justice to victims,” he said. 

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav asked police officials to work systematically to check the illegal smuggling of arms and illegal drug trade from neighbouring states. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP