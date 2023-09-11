Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha, Sawai Singh Choudhary join BJP

Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha and former IPS officer, Sawai Singh Choudhary, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Monday ahead of the state assembly elections due to be held later this year. Mirdha is a former MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan while Choudhary is an ex-IPS officer. (ANI file photo)

Mirdha, a former MP from Nagaur in Rajasthan, and Choudhary joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi.

“With the joining of Jyoti Mirdha and Sawai Singh Choudhary, the BJP family has been strengthened further,” said Arun Singh, BJP general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge at the ceremony.

Mirdha is the granddaughter of Nathu Ram Mirdha, a prominent Jat leader. She lost the last Lok Sabha election to Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal in 2019.

Mirdha said the lack of opportunities in the Congress party prompted her decision to leave the party.

“We want to play a role in nation building, I was seeing less opportunities for it there (in Congress),” she said.

Mirdha added that the situation in Rajasthan as far as women safety is concerned is not good.

“Our own workers are being ignored. Many people were feeling so suffocated that they left the Congress family and joined the BJP,” she said.

Reacting to the developments, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said for the last four-and-half years, Mirdha never came to any of the party’s program. It is obvious that it wasn’t a new development but had made her mind long back.

“I never received a single call from her, as a minister and or as party chief, she could have shared her problems, if there was any”, he said.

