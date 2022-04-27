Rajasthan contemplating bill to empower state govt to appoint vice-chancellor
JAIPUR: In a bid to clip the wings of the governor, the Rajasthan government is considering bringing a bill empowering the chief minister to appoint vice-chancellors (VC) in 28 state universities, people familiar with the matter said.
After Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Telangana, Rajasthan will be the fifth state to bring such a bill. The West Bengal government led by Mamta Banerjee is also working to make the chief minister the chancellor.
A committee headed by former Vice Chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, PC Trivedi and having JP Yadav, V-C, Alwar University and AK Nagawat, director Skill University, as members has submitted a draft of the bill to the Rajasthan government.
A person familiar with the development said the committee has recommended that vice-chancellors should be appointed by the chief minister and role of the governor should be of a visitor, as there is of the President of India in central universities.
He said the committee has also suggested that like Banaras Hindu University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, the state should also have a separate chancellor for each university.
“The draft defines the specific role of the chancellor and VC,” he said.
The draft says that well qualified experts should be appointed as vice-chancellors such as a doctor be considered for a medical university and a retired chief justice or judge for a law university.
In addition to appointment of chancellors and V-Cs, the committee has suggested that the education minister should be appointed as the pro-chancellors to ensure effective coordination.
Prominent people such as Padam Shri awardees, Lok Sabha members, members from the alumni and corporate houses should be considered for members of the university governing body, the official said.
“The recommendations in the draft aren’t political but an initiative for better selection and appointment. If the V-Cs are appointed by the CM then the accountability will be fixed by the government. Currently, over a dozen V-Cs are from outside the state and mostly from Uttar Pradesh, which is the home town of Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra,” the official said.
On the need of a new law, the official said, there is no uniformity in appointments in universities. “In some universities, law-makers are appointed as governing council members for a year and in some for three years. Also, the number of government nominees varies in universities. The new law will provide for uniform and transparent regulation for all state universities,” he said.
Another official familiar with the development said having a law would ensure uniformity in selection and qualifications of the V-Cs. “It would also ensure that the government and vice-chancellors are on the same page on important issues,” he said.
Commenting on the development, deputy leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore said such development is against the legislature and an attack on university autonomy.
-
Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state. Yogi's new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022.
-
Who is Kiccha Sudeep? Meet Sandalwood star who had a tiff with Ajay Devgn
The Hindi vs Other Languages debate reared its head again when Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn clashed on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn, who isn't known for taking strong political stances reacted to some comments by the Kannada superstar on Hindi. He wrote on Twitter that the context in which he had made that line was “entirely different” and said he'd explain the full purport of his statement when they meet in person.
-
Excessive heat, dehydration lead to UTIs among women, children
Mumbai With the city witnessing higher than normal temperatures as summer creeps in, hospitals in Mumbai are seeing a rise in cases of dehydration, leading to an uptick in urinary tract infections among women and children. The state capital is consistently experiencing above normal temperatures since April 19. On April 21 and April 24, the mercury levels reached 38.9 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity has ranged from 70% to 75%.
-
IOC, Adani Total Gas keen to set up compressed biogas plants in UP
LUCKNOW Two energy giants – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Adani Total Gas – have evinced interest in setting up compressed biogas plants in Uttar Pradesh, joining hands with the Yogi Adityanath government in its bid to find out a lasting and sustainable solution to the stray cattle menace apart from strengthening rural economy, said people aware of the development.
-
Plug all illegal water outlets before paddy season: Bram Shanker Jimpa
Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday directed officials to plug all illegal water outlets, besides repairing all altered outlets before the commencement of the paddy season in a bid to ensure the supply of canal water to farmers at the tail-end villages in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics