Rajasthan: Five killed, seven injured as truck collides head-on with car in Churu

Five people, including a minor, were killed while seven others were critically injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on Thursday night on the Hanumangarh-Jaipur highway in Churu’s Sardar Sahar, a police official said. Representational image.

“The Bolero carrying around 23 people from Hanumangarh’s Pallu was heading towards a village in Churu where all of them belong to. On Thursday night, a speeding truck coming from the opposite side hit the car, leading to the death of five people identified as Kamla Devi (55), Annaram (35), Santosh Prajapat (35), Saroj Raika (25), and also a minor girl on the spot,” Gaurav Khiriya, station house officer (SHO) of the local Bhanipura police station, said.

Locals rushed the injured to the nearby district hospital. Five of them are minors, the SHO said.

The police kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary and their families have been informed.

“An FIR under sections 336 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the driver of the truck. Police have also seized the truck. Further investigation is underway,” Churu SP Rajesh Kumar Meena said.

