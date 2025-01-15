Menu Explore
Rajasthan: Four of a family found dead in Mehndipur Balaji

BySuresh Foujdar
Jan 15, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The police were informed about the incident when a sweeper found the family unconscious in their room at the resthouse they stayed at.

Four members of a family from Uttarakhand were found dead in a room at a resthouse in Mehndipur Balaji area of Karauli district in Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Karauli superintendent of police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the four people came to stay at the resthouse on Monday.

The police were informed about the incident when a sweeper found the family unconscious in their room. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Upadhyay, his wife Kamlesh Devi, son Nitin Upadhyay and daughter Neelam Upadhyay, all natives of Raipur in Uttarakhand.

“It seems to be a case of suicide by consuming poison, but the exact cause of death will be declared only after the post-mortem report arrives,” Upadhyay said. The bodies of the deceased will be handed to their family members after post-mortem later today.

