Rajasthan: Geyser gas leak kills couple in Bhilwara

A couple died due to suffocation allegedly caused by a geyser gas leak while they were bathing in their house in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Their five-year-old son, who was also in the bathroom, fell unconscious and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Shivnarayan Jhanwar (37), his wife Kavita Jhanwar (35) and son Vihaan, residents of Shahpura, had played with colours on Sheetla Ashtami, investigating officer Jitendra Singh said.

When the trio did not come out of the bathroom for more than two hours, the family members knocked on the door but there was no response. They broke open the door and found them lying unconscious on the floor while the geyser was on.

